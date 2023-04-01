Predators vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-145)
|Blues (+125)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 54.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (18-15).
- Nashville has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 59.2% chance to win.
- Nashville's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.
Predators vs. Blues Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|201 (28th)
|Goals
|244 (14th)
|217 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|274 (28th)
|39 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (20th)
|46 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (20th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators offense's 201 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 217 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- Their goal differential (-16) ranks them 22nd in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.