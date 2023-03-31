The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, square off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 149-136 loss versus the Bucks, Nesmith put up 22 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.0 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA 18.5 15.1 17.9 PR 16.5 13.7 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Thunder

Nesmith has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 116.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder are the worst squad in the league, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 18 9 2 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.