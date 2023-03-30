The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10), coming off a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Predators took down the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their most recent game.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have registered a 5-4-1 record after putting up 24 total goals (two power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 7.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

Predators vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-200)

Penguins (-200) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 37-28-8.

In the 29 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in 13 games and have gone 2-10-1 (five points).

When Nashville has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 23 points (10-7-3 record).

The Predators have earned 53 points in their 35 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and registered 35 points with a record of 16-6-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 46 games. The Predators went 23-18-5 in those matchups (51 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 17th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.95 12th 4th 34.6 Shots 29.7 24th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 13th 21.8% Power Play % 17.7% 27th 17th 78.6% Penalty Kill % 81.4% 11th

Predators vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

