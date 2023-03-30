Cardinals Injury List Today - April 7
The St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) are currently dealing with four players on the IL. The club's next contest is set for Friday, April 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) at American Family Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 8:10 PM ET.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Lars Nootbaar
|10 Day Injury List
|Thumb
|.250 / .500 / .250, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|Wilking Rodriguez
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|15 Day Injury List
|Groin
|-
|Paul DeJong
|10 Day Injury List
|Back
|-
Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!
Cardinals Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Brewers
|-155
|+135
|MIL -1.5
|8.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Braves Player Performance - April 5
The Cardinals are back in action after falling short against the Braves by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday. They were outhit 10-6 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|6 IP, 5 R, 9 H, 6 K, 1 BB
|Jordan Walker
|RF
|2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Dylan Carlson
|CF
|1-for-4, 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|0-for-1, 2 BB
|Brendan Donovan
|2B
|0-for-2, 2 BB
|Alec Burleson
|RF
|1-for-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.