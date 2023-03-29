Jrue Holiday and Myles Turner are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) and the Indiana Pacers (33-43) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers dropped their previous game to the Mavericks, 127-104, on Monday. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 26 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 26 4 2 1 1 2 Andrew Nembhard 17 5 5 1 0 1 T.J. McConnell 15 5 7 2 0 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Turner is averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 18 points and 1.4 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pacers receive 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Mathurin.

T.J. McConnell is putting up 8.2 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.

Andrew Nembhard gets the Pacers 9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers receive 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Nembhard 15.6 2.4 5.1 0.5 0.1 1.7 Buddy Hield 13.1 5.1 2.8 1.1 0.6 2.5 Jordan Nwora 14.1 5.4 1.8 0.6 0.4 2.2 T.J. McConnell 9.5 2.7 5.3 1.1 0.5 0.6 Aaron Nesmith 10.9 4.1 2.1 0.6 0.6 1.7

