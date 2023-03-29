The Indiana Pacers (33-43) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Bucks vs. Pacers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

Indiana is 26-22 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

The Pacers put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.6) than the Bucks allow (112.4).

Indiana is 27-17 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.2 per game) than away (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (118.5) than away (118.9).

Indiana is allowing fewer points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (118.9).

The Pacers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.5).

Pacers Injuries