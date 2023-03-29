Aaron Nesmith plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nesmith tallied four points in his last game, which ended in a 127-104 loss against the Mavericks.

Below, we dig into Nesmith's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.8 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists -- 1.3 2.1 PRA -- 14.9 17.1 PR 15.5 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Nesmith's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.6.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 112.4 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are third in the NBA, giving up 23.4 per contest.

The Bucks concede 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 31 22 5 0 6 1 0 1/27/2023 27 10 3 0 2 0 1 1/16/2023 24 7 1 0 1 0 0

