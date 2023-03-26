The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) play the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.

Creighton is 15-6 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 40th.

The Bluejays score 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

When Creighton totals more than 63.1 points, it is 18-8.

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 42.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Diego State has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs rank 95th.

The Aztecs score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays allow.

San Diego State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 77 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton averages 79.3 points per game in home games, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bluejays are allowing 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).

When playing at home, Creighton is making 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 San Diego State is averaging 6.5 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (68.9).

At home, the Aztecs give up 60.4 points per game. Away, they concede 65.6.

San Diego State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 NC State W 72-63 Ball Arena 3/19/2023 Baylor W 85-76 Ball Arena 3/24/2023 Princeton W 86-75 KFC Yum! Center 3/26/2023 San Diego State - KFC Yum! Center

San Diego State Schedule