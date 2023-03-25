Saturday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) and the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at State Farm Arena features the Pacers' Buddy Hield as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers dropped their most recent game to the Celtics, 120-95, on Friday. Myles Turner was their high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 20 6 0 0 1 1 Tyrese Haliburton 20 6 9 1 0 1 Isaiah Jackson 12 6 0 0 1 0

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield gets the Pacers 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Turner is the Pacers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he posts 18 points and 1.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 13.9 6.1 2.7 1.1 0.4 2.7 Andrew Nembhard 13.8 2.1 4.4 0.7 0.1 1.5 Myles Turner 13.4 4.1 1.5 0.2 1.4 0.3 T.J. McConnell 9.1 2.8 5.3 1.2 0.5 0.5 Tyrese Haliburton 11.7 1.4 5.5 0.3 0.1 1.4

