Pacers vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) take on the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup in this article.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-9)
|242
|-410
|+330
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-9.5)
|241.5
|-400
|+300
|Tipico
|Hawks (-10.5)
|-
|-500
|+400
Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (23rd in the NBA).
- The Pacers have a -195 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 118.2 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.
- These two teams average a combined 233.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 235.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 32-38-3 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has put together a 39-34-1 record against the spread this season.
Pacers and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+2200
|Hawks
|+30000
|+8000
|-134
