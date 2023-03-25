How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (27-6) and the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 11:30 AM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Notre Dame vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish score 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Terrapins allow (68.5).
- Notre Dame has put together a 20-1 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.
- Maryland is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
- The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins average are 21.0 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (58.4).
- Maryland has a 24-4 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
- Notre Dame has a 24-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
- The Terrapins shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
- The Fighting Irish make 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.5% more than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 82-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 53-48
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/25/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.