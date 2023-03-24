The Indiana Pacers (33-40) have three players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, in their matchup with the Boston Celtics (50-23) at TD Garden on Friday, March 24 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are coming off of a 118-114 win over the Raptors in their last outing on Wednesday. In the Pacers' win, Andrew Nembhard led the way with 25 points (adding two rebounds and 10 assists).

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Knee 20.8 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Questionable Ankle 8.0 2.6 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1.0 0.5

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Indiana is 27-16.

In their previous 10 games, the Pacers are scoring 120.6 points per contest, 4.7 more than their season average (115.9).

Indiana hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.

The Pacers average 110.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in league), while allowing 114.5 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11.5 236

