Pacers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (50-23) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-11.5
|-
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 37 of the Pacers' 73 games with a set total.
- Indiana is 39-34-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have been victorious in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Indiana has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +500 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.8
|233.7
|112.2
|230.4
|227.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.9
|233.7
|118.2
|230.4
|232.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over seven times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
- The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 28-15 against the spread and 27-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|38-35
|4-7
|39-34
|Pacers
|39-34
|2-1
|37-36
Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|117.8
|115.9
|3
|12
|26-10
|28-15
|33-3
|27-16
|112.2
|118.2
|6
|26
|28-15
|27-15
|34-9
|25-17
