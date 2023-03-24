The Boston Celtics (50-23) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -11.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 37 of the Pacers' 73 games with a set total.
  • Indiana is 39-34-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pacers have been victorious in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +500 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.8 233.7 112.2 230.4 227.7
Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.7 118.2 230.4 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over seven times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
  • The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Indiana is 28-15 against the spread and 27-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 38-35 4-7 39-34
Pacers 39-34 2-1 37-36

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Pacers
117.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
26-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-15
33-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.2
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
28-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

