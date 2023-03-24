Notre Dame vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) against the Maryland Terrapins (27-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Notre Dame. Game time is at TBA on March 24.
The Fighting Irish's last contest on Sunday ended in a 53-48 victory against Mississippi State.
Notre Dame vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Notre Dame vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 71, Maryland 70
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-52 road victory.
- The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
- The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16
- 66-60 over NC State (No. 24) on March 3
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish have a +511 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- In conference play, Notre Dame is putting up fewer points (70.1 per game) than it is overall (74.3) in 2022-23.
- The Fighting Irish score 77.8 points per game at home, and 68.8 away.
- Notre Dame is allowing fewer points at home (56.2 per game) than on the road (57.9).
- In their previous 10 games, the Fighting Irish are compiling 68.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 74.3.
