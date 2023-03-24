Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Turner tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 118-114 win versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll examine Turner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.9 17.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 5.2 Assists -- 1.5 2.1 PRA 24.5 26.9 24.9 PR 23.5 25.4 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.6



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Turner's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.6.

The Celtics are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 23.0 assists per game, best in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 37 40 10 2 8 1 0 12/21/2022 27 10 6 3 1 0 1

