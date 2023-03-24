The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, square off versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 118-114 win against the Raptors, Hield had 13 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Hield's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.1 15.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.7 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA 21.5 24.8 24.2 PR 19.5 22.1 21.5 3PM 2.5 3.6 2.8



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Buddy Hield has made 6.1 shots per game, which adds up to 14.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.6 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.6.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.2 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 23 assists per game.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 37 18 5 2 4 0 1 12/21/2022 30 8 5 5 2 1 1

