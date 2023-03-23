This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (31-5) hitting the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. It tips off at 9:45 PM, with the winner advancing to the West Region bracket final.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UCLA has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Bruins are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 57th.

The Bruins score only one more point per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).

UCLA is 16-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Gonzaga is 26-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 48th.

The Bulldogs average 27.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (60.2).

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 74.1 points, it is 14-2.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

UCLA puts up 77.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of eight points per contest.

The Bruins allow 57.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 61.4 when playing on the road.

At home, UCLA is making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it has a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in away games (37.1%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

Gonzaga averages 92.9 points per game at home, and 84.8 away.

At home the Bulldogs are giving up 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (78.4).

Gonzaga makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (7.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (40%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/11/2023 Arizona L 61-59 T-Mobile Arena 3/16/2023 UNC Asheville W 86-53 Golden 1 Center 3/18/2023 Northwestern W 68-63 Golden 1 Center 3/23/2023 Gonzaga - T-Mobile Arena

Gonzaga Schedule