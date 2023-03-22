The Toronto Raptors (35-37) will try to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) on March 22, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Pacers.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.

Indiana is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 16th.

The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Indiana is 26-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.6) than on the road (113.1), and also give up fewer points at home (118.2) than on the road (118.3).

The Pacers pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.1) than away (26.4).

Pacers Injuries