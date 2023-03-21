The Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6), losers of three games in a row, will host the Nashville Predators (34-26-8) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Sabres-Predators game can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B, so tune in to catch the action.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Predators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/14/2023 Predators Sabres 5-3 BUF

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 200 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Predators have 187 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 20 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 67 19 32 51 57 33 52.9% Tyson Barrie 71 11 35 46 37 27 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 37 13 17 30 8 14 42.6%

Sabres Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 254 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The Sabres score the third-most goals in the league (247 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players