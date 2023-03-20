The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (32-39) heading into their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) currently features five players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20 from Spectrum Center.

The Pacers enter this game after a 141-121 loss to the 76ers on Saturday. In the loss, Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 25 points.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Knee 20.8 3.7 10.4 Isaiah Jackson PF Questionable Knee 6.7 4.0 0.8 Chris Duarte SF Questionable Ankle 8.0 2.6 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1.0 0.5 Bennedict Mathurin SG Questionable Ankle 16.6 4.0 1.4

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Out (Thumb)

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The 115.9 points per game the Pacers put up are just 1.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).

Indiana is 20-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

On offense, the Pacers have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 122.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.9 they've put up over the course of this season.

Indiana connects on 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.9 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Pacers record 110.8 points per 100 possessions (23rd in the league), while allowing 114.7 points per 100 possessions (25th in the NBA).

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -2 234.5

