The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 232.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 34 times.

The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 234.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers have a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.

Indiana has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 34 47.9% 115.9 227.1 118.3 235.8 232.8 Hornets 31 43.1% 111.2 227.1 117.5 235.8 229.5

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Indiana has a better record against the spread at home (21-15-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).

The Pacers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hornets give up (117.5).

Indiana has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 20-11 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pacers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 38-33 7-9 36-35 Hornets 33-39 25-31 32-40

Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Hornets 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 20-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-4 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-14

