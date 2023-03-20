Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are 2-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 116 - Hornets 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Hornets (30-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.5% of the time, 11.8% less often than the Pacers (38-32-1) this year.
- When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Indiana (6-7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Charlotte (22-29-3) does as the underdog (40.7%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Indiana does it better (50.7% of the time) than Charlotte (44.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 10-6, a better record than the Hornets have put up (14-42) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pacers Performance Insights
- Indiana's defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 118.3 points allowed per game, but its offense has provided a lift, scoring 115.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league).
- The Pacers are averaging 26.8 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Pacers rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2022-23, 57.6% of them have been two-pointers (66.8% of the team's made baskets) and 42.4% have been threes (33.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.