The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are 2-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pacers vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Hornets 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 2)

Hornets (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Hornets (30-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.5% of the time, 11.8% less often than the Pacers (38-32-1) this year.

When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Indiana (6-7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Charlotte (22-29-3) does as the underdog (40.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Indiana does it better (50.7% of the time) than Charlotte (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 10-6, a better record than the Hornets have put up (14-42) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Indiana's defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 118.3 points allowed per game, but its offense has provided a lift, scoring 115.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league).

The Pacers are averaging 26.8 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Pacers rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2022-23, 57.6% of them have been two-pointers (66.8% of the team's made baskets) and 42.4% have been threes (33.2%).

