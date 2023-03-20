The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 15 of Indiana State's 27 games with a set total.

The Sycamores are 22-9-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71% of the time, eight% less often than Indiana State (22-9-0) this season.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.1 156.9 69.1 141.3 146.2 Eastern Kentucky 77.8 156.9 72.2 141.3 148.7

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Indiana State is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Sycamores have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

The Sycamores record 79.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 72.2 the Colonels allow.

Indiana State is 17-4 against the spread and 19-4 overall when scoring more than 72.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Eastern Kentucky 11-4 Home Record 14-2 7-6 Away Record 5-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.