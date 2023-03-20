Ocean Center is where the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) will clash on Monday at 12:00 PM ET. Courvoisier McCauley and Devontae Blanton are players to watch for the Sycamores and Colonels, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Indiana State's Last Game

Indiana State won its previous game versus South Carolina Upstate, 67-62, on Saturday. McCauley was its high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Courvoisier McCauley 20 11 3 0 1 5 Cameron Henry 19 6 3 2 1 2 Robbie Avila 10 3 1 2 1 1

Indiana State Players to Watch

McCauley is tops on his squad in both points (15.9) and rebounds (5.8) per contest, and also posts 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cameron Henry is tops on the Sycamores at 3.8 assists per game, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 10.9 points.

Cooper Neese is putting up 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Robbie Avila posts 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor.

Julian Larry averages 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

Indiana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)