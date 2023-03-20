The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

In the Sycamores' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this year.

A total of 12 Colonels games this season have gone over the point total.

