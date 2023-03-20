Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- In the Sycamores' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
- Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 12 Colonels games this season have gone over the point total.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.