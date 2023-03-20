How to Watch Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports.
Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
- Indiana State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
- The Sycamores average 6.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Colonels give up (72.2).
- Indiana State has a 19-6 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Indiana State scores 80.3 points per game. Away, it scores 77.7.
- At home the Sycamores are giving up 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they are away (70.8).
- At home, Indiana State makes 9.9 treys per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (8.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Belmont
|W 94-91
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Bradley
|L 71-70
|Enterprise Center
|3/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 67-62
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Ocean Center
