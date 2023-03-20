The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.

Indiana State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.

The Sycamores average 6.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Colonels give up (72.2).

Indiana State has a 19-6 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Indiana State scores 80.3 points per game. Away, it scores 77.7.

At home the Sycamores are giving up 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they are away (70.8).

At home, Indiana State makes 9.9 treys per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (8.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Schedule