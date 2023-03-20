Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Indiana to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Saturday 77-47 against Tennessee Tech.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 9, the Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season, an 87-78 home victory.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game (scoring 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball) and have a +605 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Indiana averages fewer points per contest (78.5) than its season average (81.3).
- When playing at home, the Hoosiers are putting up 3.4 more points per game (81.9) than they are when playing on the road (78.5).
- Defensively, Indiana has been better at home this year, surrendering 55.8 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- The Hoosiers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 79.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points fewer than the 81.3 they've scored this year.
