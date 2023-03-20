Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Indiana to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
Their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Saturday 77-47 against Tennessee Tech.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers beat the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).
- Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +605 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.
- With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, Indiana is tallying 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.3 PPG).
- The Hoosiers are putting up 81.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Indiana is surrendering 55.8 points per game this season at home, which is 10.0 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (65.8).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 79.8 points a contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this year.
