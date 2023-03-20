Monday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) facing off at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-61 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Hoosiers came out on top in their most recent matchup 77-47 against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

When the Hoosiers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on February 9 by a score of 87-78, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hoosiers are 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights