Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) squaring off at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
Their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Saturday 77-47 against Tennessee Tech.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Hoosiers secured the 87-78 win at home on February 9.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
- Indiana has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +605 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.
- Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.3).
- The Hoosiers are scoring 81.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Indiana is ceding 55.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.0 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (65.8).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 79.8 points a contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.