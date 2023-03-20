Ball State vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Ball State Cardinals (26-8) matching up with the Memphis Lady Tigers (21-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Ball State, so it should be a tight matchup.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Cardinals secured a 101-86 victory against Belmont.
Ball State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ball State vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 69, Memphis 67
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- On January 4, the Cardinals picked up their signature win of the season, an 81-73 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).
- Ball State has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on January 4
- 101-86 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on March 16
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on February 4
- 85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game with a +409 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (232nd in college basketball).
- With 77.1 points per game in MAC matchups, Ball State is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (78.3 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Cardinals are scoring 13.0 more points per game (84.6) than they are on the road (71.6).
- Defensively, Ball State has played better in home games this year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 67.8 when playing on the road.
- The Cardinals have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 77.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.0 point fewer than the 78.3 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.