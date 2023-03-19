The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The Fighting Irish score 75 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 59.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Mississippi State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Schedule