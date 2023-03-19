Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) matching up at Purcell Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 19.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of an 82-56 win over Southern Utah in their most recent outing on Friday.
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- On December 18, the Fighting Irish registered their signature win of the season, a 63-52 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Fighting Irish have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Notre Dame has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on February 16
- 66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +506 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 58.7 per outing (48th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Notre Dame puts up fewer points per game (70.1) than its overall average (75).
- When playing at home, the Fighting Irish are averaging 10.5 more points per game (79.3) than they are in road games (68.8).
- Notre Dame surrenders 56.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 57.9 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Irish have been racking up 68.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 75 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
