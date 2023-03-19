Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) matching up at Purcell Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of an 82-56 win over Southern Utah in their most recent outing on Friday.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Fighting Irish registered their signature win of the season, a 63-52 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

The Fighting Irish have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Notre Dame has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Notre Dame Performance Insights