Sunday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Notre Dame to take home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 19.

In their last time out, the Fighting Irish won on Friday 82-56 against Southern Utah.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18, the Fighting Irish notched their signature win of the season, a 63-52 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90, on February 6.

The Bulldogs have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 50th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

Mississippi State has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Fighting Irish have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish average 75.0 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +506 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Notre Dame is posting 70.1 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 4.9 fewer points per game than its season average (75.0).

The Fighting Irish average 79.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Notre Dame is ceding 56.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 57.9.

The Fighting Irish's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 75.0 they've averaged this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights