Sunday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) going head to head against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-61 win as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish enter this contest following an 82-56 win against Southern Utah on Friday.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish took home the 63-52 win on the road on December 18.

The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Notre Dame has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win of the season came in a 91-90 victory versus the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Fighting Irish have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish average 75.0 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +506 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Notre Dame is putting up 70.1 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 4.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.0).

The Fighting Irish score 79.3 points per game at home, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.

Defensively, Notre Dame has played better at home this year, surrendering 56.8 points per game, compared to 57.9 in away games.

The Fighting Irish's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 75.0 they've averaged this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights