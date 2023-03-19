Sunday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-61 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

Their last time out, the Fighting Irish won on Friday 82-56 against Southern Utah.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best win of the season came in a 63-52 victory against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-5 (.615%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Notre Dame has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs beat the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a 91-90 win on February 6, which was their best victory of the season.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Mississippi State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 46) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +506 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 58.7 per outing (48th in college basketball).

With 70.1 points per game in ACC action, Notre Dame is putting up 4.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.0 PPG).

The Fighting Irish are putting up 79.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (68.8).

Notre Dame cedes 56.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 57.9 in away games.

On offense, the Fighting Irish have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 75.0 they've racked up over the course of this year.

