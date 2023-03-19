A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) meet the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. Indiana has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 147.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's 29 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points 14 times.

The average point total in Indiana's contests this year is 143.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hoosiers have compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread.

Indiana has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 13 (76.5%) of those contests.

This season, Indiana has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Indiana has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 14 48.3% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 15 51.7% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Hoosiers have gone over the total five times.

The Hoosiers score 74.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.

Indiana has a 12-5 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

