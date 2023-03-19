Indiana vs. Miami: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) meet the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. Indiana has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.
Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-1.5
|147.5
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's 29 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points 14 times.
- The average point total in Indiana's contests this year is 143.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Hoosiers have compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread.
- Indiana has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 13 (76.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Indiana has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Indiana has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|14
|48.3%
|74.9
|153.8
|68.2
|139.8
|142.3
|Miami
|15
|51.7%
|78.9
|153.8
|71.6
|139.8
|147.3
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hoosiers have gone over the total five times.
- The Hoosiers score 74.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.
- Indiana has a 12-5 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-13-0
|13-8
|17-12-0
|Miami
|15-11-0
|5-2
|12-17-0
Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits
|Indiana
|Miami
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
