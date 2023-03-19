The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) play in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket when they meet on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM. Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on TNT. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 144.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers are 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Hoosiers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 17 58.6% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 18 62.1% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hoosiers have gone over the total five times.

Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.

The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers score are just 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

When Indiana totals more than 71.6 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.2).

Miami has put together a 13-7 ATS record and a 20-4 overall record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.