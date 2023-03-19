The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are 1.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 145.5

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers have a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hoosiers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Miami has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks give them odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 15 51.7% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 18 62.1% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of Hoosiers' past 10 games have hit the over.

Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

The Hoosiers record 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.

When Indiana puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

The Hurricanes put up 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.2).

Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

