A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) face the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. Indiana has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 145.5 for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Indiana -1.5 145.5

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

  • The Hoosiers' ATS record is 16-13-0 this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Miami has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Indiana 15 51.7% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3
Miami 18 62.1% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Hoosiers have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
  • Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.
  • The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
  • Indiana is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes' 78.9 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0
Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami
15-2 Home Record 16-1
5-7 Away Record 7-4
9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

