The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are 1.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 146.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers have a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

Miami is 15-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks give them odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 14 48.3% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 15 51.7% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Hoosiers have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.

The Hoosiers average 74.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes give up.

When Indiana totals more than 71.6 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

The Hurricanes put up 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.2).

Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.