How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena, beginning at 8:40 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Indiana has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 163rd.
- The Hoosiers average just 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).
- Indiana has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana has played better in home games this season, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Hoosiers have been better at home this season, giving up 65.4 points per game, compared to 72.2 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Indiana has performed better at home this season, draining 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|W 71-60
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.