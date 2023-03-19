Sunday's contest at MVP Arena has the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) squaring off against the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) at 8:40 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 win for Miami, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Miami is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 145.5 total.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -1.5

Indiana -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -125, Miami +105

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Indiana's record against the spread this season is 16-13-0, and Miami's is 15-11-0. A total of 17 out of the Hoosiers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 12 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The teams score 153.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +228 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (124th in college basketball).

Indiana wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 90th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1 per outing.

Indiana hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers score 97.9 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while giving up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Indiana forces 10.4 turnovers per game (309th in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (102nd in college basketball play).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Miami is 163rd in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Miami connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

