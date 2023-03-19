Indiana vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) on Sunday at 8:40 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-1.5)
|147.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-2)
|148
|-130
|+110
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 15 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
- Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.
- Miami has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Hurricanes' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Indiana is 17th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
- The Hoosiers have had the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3500 at the start of the season to +4000.
- Indiana has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
