The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Indiana (-1.5) 146 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

Hoosiers games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.

Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 14 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 The Hurricanes have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000.

With odds of +7000, Miami has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

