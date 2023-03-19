The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-1.5) 146 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Indiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.
  • Hoosiers games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.
  • Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • A total of 14 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
  • The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • The Hurricanes have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000.
  • With odds of +7000, Miami has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

