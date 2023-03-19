How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- In games Baylor shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Bears are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 40th.
- The Bears score 77.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.3 the Bluejays give up.
- Baylor is 17-6 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 76th.
- The Bluejays score an average of 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
- When Creighton allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 19-6.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Baylor is posting 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it is on the road (71.1).
- Defensively the Bears have been better in home games this season, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Baylor has played better at home this season, draining 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton scores 79.3 points per game at home, and 72.5 on the road.
- The Bluejays give up 62.5 points per game at home, and 70.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Creighton knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|W 74-56
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Ball Arena
