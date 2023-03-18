The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) are set to play on Saturday at Ocean Center, with a tip-off time of 4:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jacob Polakovich is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: FloSports

Southern Indiana's Last Game

Southern Indiana lost its previous game to SIU-Edwardsville, 68-54, on Wednesday. Isaiah Swope was its high scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Swope 15 1 3 0 0 3 Tyler Henry 11 0 0 1 0 1 Jelani Simmons 10 3 1 0 1 2

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Polakovich is No. 1 on the Screaming Eagles in rebounding (13.0 per game), and produces 12.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trevor Lakes gives the Screaming Eagles 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jelani Simmons is posting 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Screaming Eagles receive 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Tyler Henry.

