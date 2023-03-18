Saturday's contest that pits the San Jose State Spartans (20-13) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of San Jose State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 77, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-10.1)

San Jose State (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

San Jose State has a 19-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern Indiana, who is 9-17-0 ATS. The Spartans have hit the over in 17 games, while Screaming Eagles games have gone over 17 times. In the last 10 games, San Jose State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Southern Indiana has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Southern Indiana averages 35.3 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Southern Indiana knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.8 (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0.

Southern Indiana has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (147th in college basketball).

