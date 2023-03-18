The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

The Screaming Eagles have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

San Jose State has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 32 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.