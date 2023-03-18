How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Southern Indiana is 10-7 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 39th.
- The Screaming Eagles score 9.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Spartans give up to opponents (66.6).
- When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 9-0.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana is putting up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (76.5).
- The Screaming Eagles are giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than away (80.8).
- Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana makes fewer triples away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) as well.
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|L 82-79
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 93-81
|Gentry Complex
|3/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 68-54
|Ford Center
|3/18/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Ocean Center
